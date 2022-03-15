DOW - Treehouse Wildlife Center Executive Director Sherri Easley announced a statement today about the recent Marathon Pipeline leak near Edwardsville.

The statement went as follows: “Treehouse Wildlife Center is very busy at this time, focusing on wildlife rescue as part of the Edwardsville Response. All of our staff and volunteers are working hard to care for the animals entrusted to our protection.

"Marathon Pipe Line is covering all expenses related to the wildlife rehabilitation effort and providing all needed resources to recover and rehabilitate impacted wildlife. We appreciate MPL’s commitment to the rescue and rehabilitation of wildlife that has been affected by oil. For information concerning the Edwardsville Response, please contact Joe Gannon at 210-415-7684."

Easley continued and said: "With spring baby season arriving, community support will ensure we can continue our outstanding care for those sick, injured and orphaned animals we will normally receive during this time. We appreciate all the support and concern our community has shown for the wildlife.”

