EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Fire Department responded to a report of a tree that fell on a home on McKinley after the heavy thunderstorm on Tuesday, but once they arrived, they determined it was on private property. Homeowners then had to tend to the situation.

Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said thankfully, that it appeared that damage was not major to the house. He said tree limb break may have been caused by a gust of wind or external weight, but at the present time, the cause was not known.

Article continues after sponsor message

The fire chief said Edwardsville was “pretty lucky” overall during Tuesday’s thunderstorm because there were no water rescues or flooding that he is aware of in the community.

More like this: