Treasurer Michael Frerichs Honors Hispanic Leaders In Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month
Nonprofit Leaders, Entrepreneur, Aurora University President, South Suburban College Soccer Coach, Labor Leader, and Theater Educator Recognized for Their Achievements.
SPRINGFIELD - Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs today hosted a celebration to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month, honoring the work of community leaders from throughout the state.
The event was an opportunity to reflect on great achievements and present awards to eight Latino leaders: the president of Aurora University; the head soccer coach at South Suburban College; an entrepreneur who launched importing and candy businesses; the president and CEO of a community foundation; a business manager with a union local; the executive director of a family resource center; a state lawmaker; and a theater educator, director and researcher.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
“Today, we shine a spotlight on some of our Hispanic and Latino neighbors to formally recognize their contributions,” Frerichs said at the event held at the state government building at 555 W. Monroe St in Chicago. “We’re expressing appreciation for their longtime dedication, and we’re celebrating their work in making our communities better places to live, work, and raise families.”
Hispanic Heritage Month is a national observance. In 1968, President Lyndon Johnson established a Hispanic Heritage Week. In 1988, President Ronald Reagan expanded the celebration to a month.
Treasurer Frerichs honored the following individuals for their outstanding commitment to their Illinois communities:
Outstanding Service in Business
Eduardo Rodriguez
Founder and CEO | San Jose Imports, Ltd. and Dulcelandia Candy Stores
Outstanding Service in Leadership
Andrea Sáenz
President and CEO | The Chicago Community Trust
Outstanding Commitment to Community Service
Dulce Ortiz
Executive Director | Mano a Mano Family Resource Center
Outstanding Commitment in Education
Dr. Susana Rivera-Mills
President | Aurora University
Outstanding Commitment as an Elected Official
Honorable Eva-Dina Delgado
Illinois State Representative, House Assistant Majority Leader | 3rd District
Outstanding Achievement in Workforce and Labor
Christopher Hernandez
Business Manager | Chicago Pipefitters Local 597
Outstanding Achievement in Sportsmanship
José Antonio González
Head Coach, South Suburban College Men’s and Women’s Soccer | Director, South Suburban Soccer Academy
Outstanding Achievement in Arts and Humanities
Rosario Vargas
Co-Founder & Co-Artistic Director | Aguijón Theater
About the Illinois Treasurer
The Illinois State Treasurer’s Office is a powerful economic engine that invests in people to drive prosperity, development and growth throughout the state. As State Treasurer, Michael Frerichs (FRAIR'iks) is the state’s Chief Investment and Banking Officer and actively manages approximately $60 billion. The investments help families pay for college and trade school; workers save for a dignified retirement; and local governments process bill payments more efficiently so they can pass along the savings to taxpayers. The office provides financial institutions with money to loan to farmers, small business owners, and qualified individuals at below-market rates because better jobs create stronger communities. The office operates the state’s largest consumer-protection initiative, the missing money I-Cash program, which has returned a record-breaking $2.3 billion since Frerichs was elected.
For more news about the State Treasurer’s Office, please sign up for our newsletter and follow Treasurer Frerichs on Instagram at ILTreasurer, Threads @iltreasurer, LinkedIn and on Facebook at Invested in You – Treasurer Michael Frerichs.
More like this: