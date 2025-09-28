SPRINGFIELD - Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs today hosted a celebration to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month, honoring the work of community leaders from throughout the state.

The event was an opportunity to reflect on great achievements and present awards to eight Latino leaders: the president of Aurora University; the head soccer coach at South Suburban College; an entrepreneur who launched importing and candy businesses; the president and CEO of a community foundation; a business manager with a union local; the executive director of a family resource center; a state lawmaker; and a theater educator, director and researcher.

“Today, we shine a spotlight on some of our Hispanic and Latino neighbors to formally recognize their contributions,” Frerichs said at the event held at the state government building at 555 W. Monroe St in Chicago. “We’re expressing appreciation for their longtime dedication, and we’re celebrating their work in making our communities better places to live, work, and raise families.”

Hispanic Heritage Month is a national observance. In 1968, President Lyndon Johnson established a Hispanic Heritage Week. In 1988, President Ronald Reagan expanded the celebration to a month.

Treasurer Frerichs honored the following individuals for their outstanding commitment to their Illinois communities:

Outstanding Service in Business

Eduardo Rodriguez

Founder and CEO | San Jose Imports, Ltd. and Dulcelandia Candy Stores

Outstanding Service in Leadership

Andrea Sáenz

President and CEO | The Chicago Community Trust

Outstanding Commitment to Community Service

Dulce Ortiz

Executive Director | Mano a Mano Family Resource Center

Outstanding Commitment in Education

Dr. Susana Rivera-Mills

President | Aurora University

Outstanding Commitment as an Elected Official

Honorable Eva-Dina Delgado

Illinois State Representative, House Assistant Majority Leader | 3rd District

Outstanding Achievement in Workforce and Labor

Christopher Hernandez

Business Manager | Chicago Pipefitters Local 597

Outstanding Achievement in Sportsmanship

José Antonio González

Head Coach, South Suburban College Men’s and Women’s Soccer | Director, South Suburban Soccer Academy

Outstanding Achievement in Arts and Humanities

Rosario Vargas

Co-Founder & Co-Artistic Director | Aguijón Theater

