CHICAGO – Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs to announce the number of workers now saving for retirement through Illinois’ Secure Choice Program. The program, which is designed for employers that do not offer a retirement savings vehicle for their employees, has completed the final wave of enrollment.

The media is invited to attend the event on Monday, November 18 at 11:30 a.m. at the James R. Thompson Center – Blueroom (15th Floor), 100 West Randolph Street, Chicago.

WHO:

Speakers:

Treasurer Michael Frerichs

State Director Bob Gallo, AARP

Leonor Borja (Urban Alternatives, Inc.), Employer

Bryan Rojas (The Dearborn Tavern), Employee

Additional attendees:

Ascensus

Heartland Alliance

Illinois Asset Building Group

Small Business Majority

WHAT: Treasurer Frerichs will share details about the number of employers with Illinois Secure Choice and the number of employees now saving money for their retirement. Secure Choice targets the retirement crisis in America. In Illinois, 47 percent of private-sector workers are employed by an establishment that does not provide a retirement savings plan. One-third of Illinois retirees rely upon social security for 90 percent of their retirement income.

WHEN: Monday, November 18, 2019

11:30 a.m.

WHERE: James R. Thompson Center (Blueroom – 15th Floor)

100 West Randolph

Chicago, IL

