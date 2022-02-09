SPRINGFIELD – In honor of Black History Month, Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs today kicked off a virtual campaign to highlight and celebrate the achievements of African Americans in Illinois. This year’s national theme is Black Health and Wellness.

“Each year, it is important that we pause to honor the great contributions of people in Illinois doing impactful work in their communities,” Frerichs said. “These leaders are creating jobs, making a positive difference in the lives of our youth, and breaking down barriers to lead to a more equitable Illinois. We are thankful for their dedication and will continue to support those working hard to make things better for all.”

Frerichs will honor the following recipients for their outstanding commitment to their Illinois communities:

Outstanding Achievement in Arts and Humanities

Roger J. Carter, Artist, Chicago

Outstanding Service in Business

Trez V. Pugh III, Founder & CEO of Sip & Savor, Inc., Chicago

Outstanding Commitment in Community Service

Rev. Herman Watson, Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, East St. Louis

Outstanding Commitment in Education

Dr. Rosetta “Rosie” Brown, Community Leader, Alton

Article continues after sponsor message

Outstanding Commitment as an Elected Official

Illinois Senate Majority Leader, Kimberly Lightford, Maywood

Outstanding Service in Workforce and Labor

Joyce Ivy, Laborers Local 773, Cairo

Outstanding Service in Leadership

Dr. Suzet McKinney, Public Health Expert, Chicago

Outstanding Achievement in Sportsmanship

Dr. Curley “Boo” Johnson, Former Harlem Globetrotter, Peoria

Throughout the month of February, Frerichs will share pre-recorded video conversations with each awardee via his Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. These videos will also be hosted online at illinoistreasurer.gov/heritageevents.

Black History Month is a national effort. In 1926, Carter G. Woodson created Negro History Week. In 1976, the annual celebration was expanded to a month.

About the Treasurer

As Illinois State Treasurer, Michael Frerichs is the state’s Chief Investment and Banking Officer and actively manages approximately $52 billion. The portfolio includes $27 billion in state funds, $16 billion in retirement and college savings plans and $9 billion on behalf of local and state governments. Frerichs’ office protects consumers by safeguarding more than $3.5 billion in unclaimed property, encouraging savings plans for college or trade school, increasing financial education among all ages, assisting people with disabilities save without losing government benefits, and removing barriers to a secure retirement. The Treasurer’s Office predates Illinois incorporation in 1818. Voters in 1848 chose to make it an elected office.

More like this: