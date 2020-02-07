SPRINGFIELD – Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs was presented today the Patriot Award for his commitment to military service member employees.

Lieutenant Colonel Loren Easter and Randy Eastman of the Illinois Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve presented the award at a ceremony at the Illinois State Capitol today.

“It is a great honor to receive this award. The men and women in our armed forces, and their families, sacrifice a great deal in order that we sleep safely,” Frerichs said. “I strongly encourage all employers to recognize the special contributions made by these citizen warriors and to be accommodating when it is time for their service to the country.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Frerichs was nominated by Illinois National Guard Veteran Joseph Daniels, a Treasurer’s Office employee, for his dedication and support of military servicemen and women in the workplace.

The Patriot Award is awarded to supervisors and bosses for support provided directly to the nominating Service member and his or her family. The Patriot Award reflects the efforts made to support military members through a wide-range of measures including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families, and granting leaves of absence if needed.

ESGR has served the United States for more than 45 years, fostering a culture in which all employers support and value the employment and military service of members of the National Guard and Reserve in the United States. The Illinois Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve is one of 54 ESGR State Committees nationwide.

More like this: