ALTON - Isabelle McKellar, a traveling nurse from the region of South Mississippi, was a standout in Saturday's Great River Road Run 5K, recording a time of 24:12.9. McKellar is now convinced to move forward with additional running in her training and plans to continue with road races.

She was seventh out of the female finishers of the 5K race, so she broke the top 10 in the female category.

McKellar is presently working as a nurse in Florissant, MO. She said she loves the nursing profession and has enjoyed her time as a traveling nurse.

"A big reason I decided to run the race is it was along the river (Mississippi)," she said. "I wanted to be outside and see the pretty view and it was - it was gorgeous. I think it has been three or four years since I have run a race and I have forgotten how much fun it is. I felt myself being a little more competitive to beat one or two people at the end of the race. It was nice to feel that again. It was definitely a fun race."

Isabelle said she now plans to run more 5K races.

"It is good to get back into it," she said. "I felt better on Saturday than I thought I would."

Isabelle doesn't know where her next step in her traveling nurse profession will be, but it is obvious she won't forget her time in Alton and the Great River Road Run.

