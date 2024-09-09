ST. LOUIS - This year, multi-platinum rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) kicks off a monumental winter tour on Nov. 13, 2024. This year marks a triple celebration: 20 years of their beloved rock opera "THE LOST CHRISTMAS EVE," reaching their 20 millionth concertgoer, and surpassing a phenomenal $20 million donated to charity.

TSO will return to St. Louis for one spectacular show on Dec. 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. at Enterprise Center. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 13, 2024 at 10 a.m. online at LiveNation.com and ticketmaster.com, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Duo Dogs. Beginning with the public on sale, a limited number of specially priced $49.99 tickets (plus applicable taxes and fees) will be available for one week or while supplies last.

TSO remains true to the vision of their late founder, Paul O’Neill, by being one of rock's most generous bands. This year, the band will surpass a staggering $20 million donated to charity, a testament to their ongoing commitment to philanthropy. This generosity is fueled by their tradition of donating at least $1 from every ticket sold. That means with their 20 millionth fan attending a show on this tour, TSO will be hitting not just a concert attendance record, but a charitable milestone as well.

This year's tour marks the grand return of "THE LOST CHRISTMAS EVE" to the stage for the first time since 2013. Expect an all-new, dazzling spectacle packed with pyrotechnics, lasers, and the incredible storytelling synonymous with TSO. The celebration continues with a high-energy second set featuring the group's greatest hits and fan favorites.

"THE LOST CHRISTMAS EVE" is a product of the imagination of and based on TSO’s double-platinum CD of the same name. The plot is one that resonates with people deeply over the holiday season. Alone on Christmas Eve, a bitter old businessman wandered New York City. Once a rising star, he’d traded love, family, and joy for a life of solitude and regret. The tragic loss of his wife hardened his heart, pushing him away from his infant son and into decades of isolation. Then, a chance encounter with a mysterious girl led him to a life-altering phone call. His son, who he abandoned decades ago, was alive, a gentle soul caring for troubled newborns in a maternity ward. After seeking him out, the son gives a silent and forgiving gaze to his long-lost father. As they sit together, comforting innocent infants, a new reunited life together begins.

For fans who want to take the TSO magic home, there's more good news. To commemorate its 20th anniversary, Rhino will be releasing special vinyl pressings of "The Lost Christmas Eve" hitting retail stores nationwide beginning Sept. 13, 2024. These collector's editions come as two-LP sets housed in stunning gatefold jackets with a deluxe 20-page book. Music lovers can choose from the standard black vinyl, cobalt, or crystal-clear vinyl pressings. For the ultimate collector's experience, fans can also head directly to the TSO store on Sept. 13, 2024. There, they'll find an exclusive "The Lost Christmas Eve" vinyl package. This premium package boasts a sculpted embossed sparkly-foil gatefold jacket housed in a] protective slipcase. Inside, fans will discover not only the 2LPs on "solar flare" colored vinyl, but also the deluxe 20-page book, plus an extra insert filled with exclusive content.