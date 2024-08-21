FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT), AARP in St. Louis, St. Clair County Transit District and Metro Transit – in partnership with the City of Fairview Heights and other partners – today unveiled the Transit Stop Transformation Project at the Fairview Heights Center, located at 9720 W Route 161 in Fairview Heights. Key representatives of the project and elected officials made formal remarks, cut the ribbon and invited those in attendance to explore the new, revitalized space. The opening comes after a months-long process of getting input from transit riders, area residents, elected officials and stakeholders through a series of design workshops, surveys and community events – and starting and completing construction.

“This is our sixth project to date – and the fourth one completed in St. Clair County,” commented Kimberly Cella, executive director of Citizens for Modern Transit, who helped spearhead the transformation. “Each has taken space individuals simply pass through in route to their next destination and turned it into a community amenity that improves safety and security, builds ridership and increases engagement around transit. There has been more than $33 million in further investment planned or completed at or near the transformed stations. These are small infrastructure projects helping to make a big difference in the respective communities.”

At the Fairview Heights Center, large grey, concrete areas between the bus bays and MetroLink entrance and nearby grass space was converted into an interactive, playful and engaging corridor, featuring a “Love Where You Live” theme. Project highlights include a large, centralized shade structure, trees and 5-foot planters, the integration of bright colors and a series of banners. Another shade structure will be added after the completion of the Secure Platform Plan by Metro Transit.

The Transit Stop Transformation Project at the Fairview Heights Transit Center was led by Citizens for Modern Transit, AARP in St. Louis, St. Clair County Transit District and Metro Transit. Civil engineering and construction firm Gonzalez Companies did the planning and design in partnership with Design Lab 443.

Other contractors and vendors involved in the project included United Ink, Weiss Monument Works and Lake Contracting. This project was funded by the St. Clair County Transit District, Citizens for Modern Transit’s Placemaking Pilot Funds Program, AARP in St. Louis and City of Fairview Heights. Construction commenced in summer 2024 and was completed in August 2024.

“Creating spaces that provide comfortability and the opportunity to connect with others, all while delivering a sense of pride for people of all ages locally and regionally, continues to be the foundation by which this project and all the other transformations are built,” commented Sheila Holm, community outreach director for AARP in St. Louis. “AARP is truly honored to partner with organizations like Citizens for Modern Transit to bring changes we are confident will enhance the transit experience for all.”

The Fairview Heights Transit Center “Transit Stop Transformation Project” is the sixth of its kind in the St. Louis region. Transformations have also been completed at the 5th & Missouri Transit Center in East St. Louis, Ill., in July 2022; North Hanley Transit Center in unincorporated St. Louis County in October 2022; the Belleville Transit Center in Belleville, Ill., in June 2022; the Emerson Park Transit Center in East St. Louis, Ill., in August 2021; and at a MetroBus Stop in Maplewood, Mo., in June 2020. Each project showcases a deep understanding of and commitment to equitable development around transit, the possibility of play, the ability for creative interventions to produce a long-term impact for residents of all ages and the need for collaboration to succeed.

Article continues after sponsor message

The partners work with stakeholders to build consensus and policies to move permanent development forward – and ultimately establish lasting developments at transit stops that are helping to improve safety and security, build ridership and increase activity around transit. Each project also reinforces the element of fun that comes with activating space and will be maintained via partner commitments to ensure sustainability for years to come.

“It is fantastic to witness how these ‘Transit Stop Transformation Projects’ energize spaces,” commented Ken Sharkey, managing director of St. Clair County Transit District. “It is a privilege working alongside our partners to make these types of projects come to life in St. Clair County, and we cannot wait to officially announce what is next.”

To learn more visit about “Transit Stop Transformation Projects” visit www.cmt-stl.org.

Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT) is the region’s transit advocacy organization. It was established in 1985 to help bring light rail to St. Louis and works to develop, support and enhance programming and initiatives to ensure safe, convenient and affordable access to the region’s integrated public transportation system. CMT champions, challenges, encourages and advocates for public transit in an effort to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life in the St. Louis region.

AARP in St. Louis is the local connection for AARP - the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people to choose how they live as they age. Locally this is done through virtual & in-person engagement opportunities, legislative efforts on the local, state and federal level, educational resources, and volunteer opportunities. Advocating for and supporting efforts that contribute to creating a lifelong community is at the core of what we do in the St. Louis region. www.aarp.org/stlouis

Metro Transit operates the St. Louis region’s public transportation system, which includes 24 battery electric buses and nearly 400 clean-burning diesel buses that serve 59 MetroBus routes in eastern Missouri and southwestern Illinois. Metro also operates MetroLink light rail vehicles on 46 miles of track serving 38 stations in the two-state area, and operates Metro Call-A-Ride, a paratransit fleet of 122 vans. Metro Transit is a Bi-State Development enterprise.

Founded in 1981, St. Clair County Transit District contracts with Bi-State Development to provide public transportation services in St. Clair County, Ill., by way of 11 Metro Transit Centers; 12 MetroBus routes; on-demand, shared-ride services and more – connecting individuals to jobs, education, healthcare, entertainment, the MetroBikeLink and other destinations.