ST. LOUIS - Thousands of area residents rely on public transportation on a daily basis as it offers a safe, convenient, cost-effective, and relaxing means to get them where they need to go.

To reinforce this message, Citizens for Modern Transit, Metro Transit, and St. Clair County Transit District are hosting a “Crushing on Transit” Valentine’s Day campaign, encouraging transit riders to take a selfie at a Transit Center or on board MetroLink, MetroBus or Metro Call-A-Ride on Monday, February 14, 2022, and post it to social media for the opportunity to receive a free day pass good for use on a future transit trip. The photo must be posted to either Instagram, Facebook or Twitter, and the rider must include #CrushingonTransit and #CMTSTL to be eligible.

The partnering organizations will reach out via direct message to the first 200 transit riders who post a selfie to determine if each individual would like the free day pass valued at $5 to be mailed or uploaded to their Transit app account.

“This campaign is a fun way for St. Louisans to express their love for our region’s robustly integrated public transportation system that spans both sides of the river,” commented Kimberly Cella, executive director of Citizens for Modern Transit. “We look forward to seeing everyone’s smiling faces as they travel via transit this Valentine’s Day.”

To learn more, visit www.cmt-stl.org, www.metrostlouis.org or www.scctd.org.

