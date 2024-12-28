GODFREY, — Emergency responders from the Godfrey Fire Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department were called to the scene of a fatal incident involving a train and a pedestrian on Saturday morning in the 500 block of Big Arch Road.

Madison County dispatch received a call reporting that a train had struck an individual on the tracks. First responders quickly arrived at the location, where they found a male victim who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Due to the challenging terrain of the wooded area, the Godfrey Fire Department utilized their UTV to transport personnel to the site.

Alton Memorial Ambulance also responded to the incident, providing additional support. The Madison County Coroner's Office was requested to assist in the investigation.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Coroner's Office, is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

No further information has been released at this time.

