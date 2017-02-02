WOOD RIVER — Madison County Employment and Training Department wants the public to know funding is available for educational opportunities.

The funding, which is provided through the U.S. Department of Labor’s Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) can be used to pay for tuition, books and fees and assist with job search and employment opportunities.

“This program is designed to strengthen and improve our public workforce and help get youth and those with significant barriers to employment, into high-quality jobs and careers and help employers hire and retain skilled workers,” Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said.

Many of the training programs are offered through area community and include courses for registered nursing, welding, machining, computer network security, process operations, truck driving and more.

Residents must meet specific requirements to qualify for the funding. Contact Employment And Training at 618-296-4301 for more information.

