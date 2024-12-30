ALTON — A 28-year-old man from Alton died after being struck by a train on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, in Godfrey. Madison County Coroner Nicholas P. Novacich identified the victim as David A. Sproull, who was pronounced dead at 9 a.m. that day on the scene.

According to the Madison County Coroner's Office, Sproull was walking along the railroad tracks in the 500 block of Big Arch Road when he was hit by the train. The incident was reported to 911 at 8:30 a.m.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the cause of death was blunt head trauma, with a final determination pending the results of routine toxicology tests," the Madison County Coroner's Office said.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Madison County Coroner’s Office are conducting an ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Funeral arrangements for Sproull are being handled by Gent Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois.

