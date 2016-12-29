ROXANA – Seven train cars containing spent sulfuric acid derailed Thursday morning on the Wood River Refinery property, located off Route 111 in Roxana. After close attention by refinery employees and Norfolk Southern Corp. workers, the spill has been contained.

“There were seven train cars that derailed,” Dave Pidgeon, Manager of Public Relations for Norfolk Southern Corp., said. “Two remained upright while five came to rest on their side.”

Pidgeon said that of the five cars that were overturned, one car released less than a gallon of spent sulfuric acid.

“The spill is contained and it is not a threat to anyone and has no impact on the overall public,” Pidgeon said. “The cause of this derailment will be the subject of a thorough investigation.”

Norfolk Southern has also deployed a catch basin to the site in case that any more of the fluid leaks out. If that happens, the company will neutralize it and remove it from the property.

“When it comes to the transportation of hazardous materials, 99.99 percent make it to their destination without an accident. This is a safe mode of transportation and we at Norfolk Southern continue to make it safer,” Pidgeon said.

Megan Allen, community affairs coordinator for Wood River Refinery, said at 12:15 p.m., "The mutual aid response at the Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery is complete, and Norfolk Southern is now handling all further response to the derailment. Approximately 1-gallon of material was released and is contained. There are no injuries or impacts to the community. Refinery operations are not impacted."

Officials from the Wood River Fire Department reiterated that area residents are not in danger after the minor spill.

On behalf of Norfolk Southern, Pidgeon would like to extend their thanks to Phillips 66 for the prompt response to the incident.

“We would like to extend our thanks to Phillips 66,” Pidgeon said. “We have been working closely with them and they responded quickly, so we just want to acknowledge our partnership and support to them.”

Cory Davenport also contributed to this story.

