HOLIDAY SHORES — A hay trailer caught fire in a field near the intersection of Illinois Route 140 and Illinois 159 on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 23, 2025, according to authorities.

The incident occurred in the Holiday Shores area, where the trailer caught fire.

Madison County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Marcos Pulido said deputies helped manage traffic while fire departments worked to extinguish the blaze.

There were no reported injuries in the situation. The cause of the fire has not been disclosed.

