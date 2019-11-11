GODFREY - The Trailblazers Women’s Soccer Advanced to NJCAA Division Tourney on Friday.

Lewis and Clark’s Trailblazers women’s soccer team (19-2-0) defeated the St. Louis Community College Archers 6-1 on Nov. 8 to win the Central District title. The No. 5-ranked Trailblazers will advance to the NJCAA Division Women’s National Soccer Tournament, which will be held Nov. 18-23 in Melbourne, Fla.

Above, Boitumelo Rabale, who leads NJCAA Division in points, takes the ball downfield. Rabale scored four goals against STLCC.

