Trailblazers Women’s Soccer Advances to NJCAA Division Tourney
GODFREY - The Trailblazers Women’s Soccer Advanced to NJCAA Division Tourney on Friday.
Lewis and Clark’s Trailblazers women’s soccer team (19-2-0) defeated the St. Louis Community College Archers 6-1 on Nov. 8 to win the Central District title. The No. 5-ranked Trailblazers will advance to the NJCAA Division Women’s National Soccer Tournament, which will be held Nov. 18-23 in Melbourne, Fla.
Above, Boitumelo Rabale, who leads NJCAA Division in points, takes the ball downfield. Rabale scored four goals against STLCC.
