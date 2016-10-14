GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College will pay homage to alumnus Blake Snyder during the Trailblazers Men's Soccer team's final home game of the season, Saturday, Oct. 15.

A brief ceremony and special presentation to Snyder's family will take place at 3 p.m. at the Soccer Stadium on the college's Godfrey campus, followed by a late start against Parkland College.

During the game, L&C will be taking donations from those in attendance for The Backstoppers, Inc., in support of Snyder's family. Those who make a donation of $10 or greater to Backstoppers will receive a commemorative "Snyder 11" t-shirt.

Snyder, a 2003 graduate, former Trailblazers soccer player, and son of former administrator and Professor Emeritus Dick Snyder, was a member of the St. Louis County Police Department who was killed in the line of duty near Affton, Missouri, Thursday, Oct. 6. He leaves behind a wife, Elizabeth, and their 2-year old son.

"Snyder and his family have left an enormous impact on the college," said L&C President Dale Chapman, "Our hearts go out to the family during this difficult time."

Blake's father, Professor Emeritus Dick Snyder, served as an assistant and associate professor in biology at L&C in the 1970s before taking on the role of Director of Health and Natural Sciences in 1979. From 1987-1992, he was a professor of chemistry before becoming the college's Vice President of Administration from 1992-2001, then the Dean of Allied Health, Mathematics and Science from 2001 until his retirement in 2005. Blake's brother, Adam Snyder, also attended Lewis and Clark (1998-2000), and worked as a clinical dentist and adjunct faculty member in dental hygiene from 2007-2011. He is now owner and pediatric dentist at Riverbend Pediatric Dentistry, LLC in Bethalto.

Blake Snyder graduated from Alton High School in 2001 and attended Lewis and Clark from 2001-2003. In 2006, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in architecture from Ranken Technical College. Before joining the St. Louis County Police in 2012, Blake worked as a graphic designer, and served on the Board of Directors at Riverbend Family Ministries from 2008-2012.

To honor Snyder’s memory, flags are being flown at half-staff until sunset, Thursday, Oct. 13. The Lewis and Clark Faculty Association also plans to make a donation to The BackStoppers in his honor. To learn more about The BackStoppers, Inc., visit http://backstoppers.org/.

For news and updates, visit the Facebook event at https://www.facebook.com/events/1197344943645253/. For more information, contact L&C Director of Athletics Doug Stotler at (618) 468-6200 or dtstotler@lc.edu.

