Trailblazers honored with NJCAA Academic Awards for 2015-2016
GODFREY – Eighteen Trailblazers across seven teams have earned Academic Student Athlete Awards from the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) for 2015-16. Superior Academic Achievement Awards recognize student athletes with a GPA between 3.80-3.99. Exemplary Academic Achievement Awards recognize student athletes with a GPA between 3.60-3.79.
Men’s Basketball
Daniel Etorama, sophomore forward from Raleigh, North Carolina – Exemplary
Golf
Brian Gebben, sophomore from Alton, Illinois - Superior
Dustin Duncan, sophomore from Bethalto, Illinois - Exemplary
Women’s Soccer
Maria Sturluson, sophomore mid-fielder from Copenhagen, Denmark - Exemplary
Tessa Wagner, sophomore mid-fielder from Edwardsville, Illinois - Superior
Women’s Tennis
Jane Grieser, freshman from Springfield, Illinois - Superior
Merle Schlaeger, sophomore from Hanau, Germany - Superior
Nicole Steiner, sophomore from Troy, Illinois - Superior
Men’s Tennis
Jared Smith, freshman from Edwardsville, Illinois - Exemplary
Softball Katie DeLuka, sophomore infielder/outfielder from Hillsboro, Illinois - Superior
Volleyball
Ashlyn Ringhausen, freshman setter from Medora, Illinois - Superior
Bailey McGuire, freshman right side hitter from East Alton, Illinois - Exemplary
Brooke Hustedde, freshman outside hitter from Trenton, Illinois - Exemplary
Drew Myers, sophomore defensive specialist/outside hitter from Lesterville, Missouri - Superior
Emmaline Chiodini, sophomore outside hitter from St. Louis, Missouri - Exemplary
Margaret (Meg) Sitzes, sophomore defensive specialist/libero from Cisne, Illinois - Superior
Multiple Sports
Macy Thurston, sophomore from Jerseyville, Illinois (Softball, Volleyball) - Exemplary
Molly Stumpf, freshman from Alhambra, Illinois (Volleyball, Tennis) – Exemplary
For more information, please contact Athletic Director Doug Stotler at (618) 468-6200 or dstotler@lc.edu. Hi-res, downloadable photos of each player are available at www.flickr.com/lewisandclarkcc.
