GODFREY – After winning both the Region 24 and Central District championships, Trailblazers women’s soccer heads to Melbourne, Florida, for the NJCAA Division I Women’s National Soccer Tournament, running Nov. 18-23. The tournament, which is hosted by Eastern Florida State, consists of 12 teams: eight district champions and four at-large. The teams are divided into four pools of three, with the winner of each pool advancing to the semi-finals. The No. 4 Trailblazers (19-2) will face a pair of Pool D opponents, with their first game at 11:30 a.m. (central), Monday, Nov. 18, against No. 9 Navarro (14-4).

They’ll take the field again at 11:30 a.m. (central), Wednesday, Nov. 20, against No. 5 Hill College. Semifinal games are set for 9 a.m. and noon (central), Friday, Nov. 22. The championship game will be played on Saturday, Nov. 23, with the time to be determined.

WLCA 89.9-FM will carry the games live at http://www.wlcafm.com/.To find out more about Trailblazers women’s soccer, including the roster, visit https://www.lc.edu/athletics/womens/soccer/. # #

