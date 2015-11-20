Trailblazers earn All-Region honors for men’s soccer Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Team wraps up successful season at Nationals



GODFREY – The 2015 All Region 24 Team for NJCAA Men’s Soccer includes player of the year Blake Cearns, Goalkeeper of the Year Nick Johnson and Coach of the Year Tim Rooney.



Rooney was also named All Region Coach of the Year for Women’s Soccer.



“The season as a whole was outstanding,” Rooney said. “The team did a good job from day one. This season proved that if you work hard and have the ability, you can be successful.”



Cearns, who came to L&C from Helensvale State High School in Australia, is ranked eleventh in the nation in goals with 23 points under his belt.



“Blake had an incredible year,” Rooney said. “His speed was outstanding. He’s probably the best finisher we’ve had in a long time.”



“It was a really good team effort this year,” Cearns said. “The coaches really helped me out and put the faith in me to get the job done. It was a team effort. I couldn’t have gotten this award without them.”



Goalie Johnson, who came to L&C from Francis Howell in Missouri, finished the season with 86 saves.



“Nick had a very good year, and he did a great job of commanding the penalty area,” Rooney said. “He has got very good hands. For a big guy, he’s got good speed, too.”



“I owe it all to my team,” Johnson said. “They helped push me, and I helped push them, too. I want to give credit to Ryan Meskell, because we both help make each other better goalies. I also want to say thanks to all my coaches, especially Brian Korbesmeyer for all his help.”



Fellow Trailblazer Lochlan Reus joins Cearns and Johnson with First Team All-Region Honors, while Hayden Sparrow was given honorable mention.



Reus is leading the nation in assists, with 20 this season, and is ranked tenth in points, with a total of 56.



The Trailblazers’ season ended Nov. 18 when they fell to Pima Community College 4-1, thus ending their play in the NJCAA National Championship Tournament. The team defeated Hill College in pool play 2-1 the night before.



“The team did a great job representing Lewis and Clark on and off the field at the national tournament,” Assistant Coach Ryan Hodge said. “What a great group of guys and what a great season. I am very proud of this team and excited to see what the future holds for them.”



For more information, visit http://www.lc.edu/athletics.