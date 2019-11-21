



GODFREY – Monday’s 2-0 win over No. 9 Navarro gave the No. 4 Trailblazers the cushion they needed to survive Wednesday’s 4-3 overtime loss to No. 5 Hill College and advance to the semifinals of the NJCAA Division I Women’s National Soccer Tournament.

With all three teams in Pool D completing pool play with a 1-1 record, the decision came down to point differential. On Tuesday, Navarro beat Hill College 4-1, which gave both the Trailblazers and the Navarro Bulldogs a point differential of plus 1. The Trailblazers’ win over Navarro on Monday gave them the edge they needed for a spot in the semifinals.

The Trailblazers have had to overcome a lot of adversity this post season. With Jocelyn Wagner and Olivia Cadwell out with injuries and Candace Parziani recovering from an illness, the team is left with just two substitute players, one of whom is backup goalie Sabrina Burns.

“I think it’s a great accomplishment,” Rooney said. “They’re going out there, working hard and getting it done. I’m happy for them.”

The Trailblazers will take the field again Friday where they will face No. 1 Monroe at 9 a.m. (central). The other semifinal game between No. 2 Eastern Florida State and No. 3 Tyler will follow at noon (central).

The winners will advance to the National Championship game scheduled for 6 p.m. (central), Saturday, Nov. 23.

L&C’s games from the NJCAA Division I Women’s National Soccer Tournament are being broadcast live on 89.9 WLCA. Catch the live stream at www.wlcafm.com.

To learn more about L&C women’s soccer, visit our website at www.lc.edu/athletics/womens/soccer/.

