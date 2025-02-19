Our Daily Show Interview! Jeff Pitts: 4th Annual Trivia Night on March 15th

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - Community members are invited to enjoy a trivia night while supporting local young men through a Christ-centered program.

On March 15, 2025, the Fairview Heights chapter of Trail Life U.S.A. will host their fourth annual trivia night at 5100 N. Illinois Street in Fairview Heights. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the trivia starts at 6:30 p.m. All proceeds from the trivia night and silent auction will go to the local Trail Life chapter, which encourages leadership skills in boys ages 5 through 17.

“The goal is to build leaders in the community, good dads, good husbands that are living full lives and really being a good part of their local community,” said Jeff Pitts, troop organizer. “That’s what we’re trying to provide for these boys, and we’re really excited about how it’s turning out.”

Trivia night attendees are encouraged to bring their own snacks and nonalcoholic beverages to enjoy. Childcare is available upon request for $5 per child; you must RSVP for childcare by March 2. A silent auction will also be available.

The troop is currently looking for sponsors for the event. For more information about becoming a sponsor, click here.

Trivia costs $20 a person or $120 for a team of eight. All proceeds go back to the local Trail Life chapter. Pitts explained that the event aims to raise enough money to eliminate the costs of membership.

“Pretty much all the money that comes in is going straight to paying for young trailmen to join,” he explained. “We don’t want there to be anything blocking boys from getting in and getting involved, just because of all the good stuff we’ve seen happen.”

Trail Life is hosting the event alongside their sister organization, American Heritage Girls. Both groups focus on serving God, building community, and fostering leadership. They meet on Monday nights in Fairview Heights.

Pitts pointed to a recent lock-in as an example of the organization’s work. The older troop members, ages 16 and 17, organized the lock-in for the younger boys and planned an entire night of Nerf battles, dodgeball, board games and more.

Pitts is proud of how the young men took control of the event. He said the organization has “a good hierarchy of leadership,” with the older members mentoring and working with the younger members to organize events and manage the troop’s activities.

As they prepare for the trivia night on March 15, Pitts encourages people to learn more about Trail Life by visiting the official Trail Life U.S.A. website. You can find a troop online to connect to a local chapter. Pitts emphasized the importance of the work they do through Trail Life, noting that the organization is helping to raise the next generation of Christian men.

“It’s Christ-centered, boy-focused, and just their goal is to disciple young men,” he said. “You can really see that development of them kind of figuring out where they are in the world and how they can be leaders.”

For more information about the upcoming trivia night, including how to purchase tickets, visit EdgemontBibleChurch.org/Trivia.

