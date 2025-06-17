BATCHTOWN – A 12-year-old Batchtown girl died from injuries suffered in a UTV accident on June 12, 2025, on private property in Calhoun County, Calhoun Chief Deputy Sheriff Zach Hardin said on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

Hardin said the call for the accident came in at 4:24 p.m. this past Thursday.

“The girl was operating a side-by-side UTV,” Hardin said, which overturned on the property.

Calhoun Ambulance and Calhoun Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and the child was treated, then airlifted to Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, where she died on June 14, Hardin said. Hardin said the 12-year-old child was identified as Caroline Goode.

“The compassion and generosity of the family led to her saving eight other people with organ donations,” the chief deputy said.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, June 20, 2025, at the Calhoun Elementary School Gym. The funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Hardin.

Memorials can be made to St. Norbert’s School.

The obituary is below:

https://www.riverbender.com/obits/details/caroline-goode-batchtown-obituary-29233.cfm

