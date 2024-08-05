PONTOON BEACH — The Pontoon Beach community was struck by tragedy on August 3, 2024, as two separate fatal accidents on Highway 111 resulted in the deaths of three individuals.

The first accident occurred at approximately 8:49 p.m. Barry McGrew, 69, of Granite City, Illinois, was pushing a bicycle westbound across the southbound lanes of Highway 111, just north of Engineer Road, when he was struck by a GMC van traveling southbound. McGrew was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Just over two hours later, at approximately 10:50 p.m., a second fatal accident took place. A Harley Davidson motorcycle, occupied by Cole Whitford, 29, and Morgan Whitford, 29, also of Granite City, Illinois, was traveling south on Highway 111. The motorcycle collided with the front driver's side of a Chrysler Pacifica van that was turning left from Timberlake Drive to go north onto Highway 111. Both occupants of the motorcycle were ejected and transported to a local hospital, where they both succumbed to their injuries.

The Pontoon Beach Police Department, with assistance from the Madison County Coroner's Office and the Illinois State Police accident reconstruction team, is investigating both accidents. All parties involved are fully cooperating with the investigation. As this is an active investigation, no further information will be released at this time.

"The Pontoon Beach Police Department extends our deepest condolences to the families and all who have been impacted by this tragedy," said Chief Modrusic.