FREEBURG — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Freeburg at 10:29 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, according to the Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 8.

The incident occurred on Illinois State Route 13, where a 2012 black Jeep Wrangler was traveling south when a 35-year-old male pedestrian from Freeburg entered the roadway.

The vehicle struck the pedestrian, who sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a regional hospital. He was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The driver of the Jeep, a 31-year-old female also from Freeburg, reported no injuries at the scene.

ISP is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash, and no further information is available at this time.

