ST. LOUIS - A family’s newly renovated home was destroyed by an uncontrollable fire this week, leaving Dan and Mary Velasquez and their three young children — Elena, 3 months; Luca, 1½; and Axel, 3 — without a place to live. The fire spread from the basement, and thankfully, while the home and belongings were lost, the family escaped unharmed, thanks to Mary's quick actions in saving the children.

The Pattonville Fire Department arrived within 10 minutes and fought the fire valiantly until it was out, the family reported.

Adrian Octavius Walker, an artist and community builder originally from St. Louis and now residing in Chicago, is advocating on behalf of the Velasquez family with a GoFundMe for them.

“Family, connection, and care are at the heart of everything I do,” Walker said in a statement. He emphasized the community’s role in helping the family recover, calling for donations to assist in rebuilding their home.

The children’s grandparents include Sharon and Gary Brightfield and Javier Velasquez and Anna Long. Sharon, a Carrollton High School and Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville graduate, shared her perspective on coping with the tragedy.

She recently went to the movie theater and watched “Soul On Fire,” a 2025 American biographical drama about John O’Leary, a St. Louis native who survived severe burns from a fire. Directed by Sean McNamara and starring Joel Courtney and William H. Macy, the film is based on O’Leary’s book On Fire, The 7 Choices to Ignite a Radically Inspired Life. Famed St. Louis Cardinals' broadcaster Jack Buck and the Cardinals organization played a significant part in O'Leary's recovery, as depicted in the movie.

Sharon said the movie helped her guide her family with courage after the fire.

“The thing I have the most gratitude for is that my entire family was safe and unharmed,” she said. "Much of the 'Soul On Fire' movie was based on the importance of gratitude in our lives, and we are trying to remember that. I am so thankful for John O'Leary telling his story, inspiring people worldwide, and for the movie."

This is the second time Sharon has experienced such a loss, as her own home burned down a few years ago during the Christmas season. Sharon has wondered this week why such a terrible thing would happen to her family twice, but again, she said John O'Leary and the movie helped her retain what should be in focus - gratitude that the children and family are safe.

Dan, Mary, and their children have temporarily moved into Sharon and Gary's home in Maryland Heights, MO.

Dan Velasquez is known for his work in health and wellness, where he has helped many people improve their physical and mental well-being.

“His dedication to bettering his community and uplifting others makes this loss all the more painful to witness,” Walker said.

Walker concluded with a message of hope and community support: “Your kindness, prayers, and generosity mean the world to them. Together, we can help restore warmth and comfort to this incredible family’s life.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the Velasquez family in rebuilding their home and life.

Click here for the GoFundMe.

