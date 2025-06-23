ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO. — A 64-year-old man from St. Charles, Mo., drowned Saturday afternoon, June 21, 2025, after an incident in the Mississippi River at the 2 Branch Island Sandbar, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. on June 21, 2025. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the man was on the back of a boat and entered the water without wearing a life jacket for unknown reasons.

Bystanders recovered his body from the water and began performing CPR with assistance from a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper.

The man was later pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital by Dr. Harmon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the drowning.

