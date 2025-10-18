MOZIER - On July 22nd 2025, at approximately 2:55 PM, Deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Illinois Highway 96 near Fox Creek, in Mozier, Calhoun County, Illinois for the offense of Speeding and Suspended License Plates.

During the traffic stop, suspected illegal substances and contraband were located in the vehicle and submitted to the Illinois State Police crime lab for analysis.

Article continues after sponsor message

On September 26th 2025, a passenger, Heather C Rodhouse, aged 44, of Jerseyville, Illinois, was charged for the offense of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine (Less than 5 Grams).

On the date of the incident, Rodhouse was arrested without incident and transported to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, where she was released with a Notice to Appear at the Calhoun County Courthouse; as is required under House Bill 3653, also known as the SAFE-T Act.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

More like this: