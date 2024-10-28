HARDIN - At 7:46 p.m. on Sept. 20, 2024, a deputy with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on Illinois River Road, near Meyer Lane in Calhoun County.

Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, Benjamin K. Brummett, aged 46, of St. Louis was arrested for the following offenses:

Possession of Methamphetamine (Less than 5 Grams),

Possession of Controlled Substance,

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and

Operating Uninsured.

Brummett was arrested without incident and transported to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

As is now required under the provisions of the new House Bill 3653, known as the SAFE-T Act; Brummett was booked and released with a Notice to Appear at a later date at the Calhoun County Courthouse.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

