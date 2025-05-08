WOOD RIVER — The Wood River Fire Department and Wood River Police Department responded to a traffic crash at the intersection of Wood River Avenue and Madison Avenue Thursday afternoon, May 8, 2025.

Article continues after sponsor message

First responders arrived to find two vehicles involved in the collision. Alton Memorial Ambulance dispatched two ambulances to the scene, two people were transported by ambulance.

Traffic was disrupted while first responders handled the crash.

Bill and Joe’s towing service removed the vehicles from the site. The Wood River Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

More like this: