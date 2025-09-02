ALTON — An accident occurred Sunday afternoon, Aug. 31, 2025, at the intersection of East 20th Street and Piasa Street in Alton, prompting a traffic detour and the response of the Alton Police and Fire Departments.

The incident took place on Aug. 31, 2025, with pictures of the scene captured at 3:25 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

Traffic was rerouted away from the intersection while an ambulance was present at the scene.

There did not appear to be serious injuries sustained in the crash.

The photos were provided by Charlie Schlueter.