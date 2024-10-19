COLLINSVILLE – Starting Monday, October 21, 2024, at 8:30 a.m., motorists on southbound I-55/70 will encounter lane restrictions as the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) undertakes emergency bridge deck patching. The work will take place between mile markers 14 and 13, specifically on the bridge over Keebler Avenue, and is expected to conclude by 3:30 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2024, weather permitting.

During this period, the right lane of the highway will be closed, and the ramps for the southbound weigh station will also be unavailable. IDOT advises that drivers should anticipate delays and plan for additional travel time in this area.

Motorists are encouraged to consider alternative routes to avoid the construction zone, if possible. IDOT recommends that drivers remain vigilant by adhering to posted speed limits, avoiding the use of mobile devices, and being alert for workers and equipment in the vicinity.

For ongoing updates, IDOT District 8 can be followed on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8, or drivers can access construction details through IDOT’s traveler information map at gettingAroundIllinois.com.