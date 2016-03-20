 

JERSEYVILLE Illinois State Police District 18 are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred at 8:43 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, on Range Line Road, a half mile north of Panhandle Road in Jersey County.

A vehicle was traveling north on Range Line Road and left the roadway. The vehicle came to rest in the field adjacent to the road.

The driver was partially ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased on the scene, State Police said.

Anna Hausman, 15, of Jerseyville, died in the accident, the Jersey County Coroner said.

The passenger was airlifted by Arch Helicopter Service to Cardinal-Glennon in St. Louis, MO.

The crash is under investigation by the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.

