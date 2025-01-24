Listen to the story

BETHALTO — Madison County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a traffic crash in the 1700 block of South Moreland Road Thursday night, Jan. 23, 2025.

Article continues after sponsor message

Preliminary investigations indicate that a northbound vehicle crossed into the opposing traffic lane, resulting in a collision with a southbound vehicle.

Both vehicles sustained extensive damage; however, no injuries were reported.

Madison County Sheriff's Department is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.