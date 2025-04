COLLINSVILLE - For motorists, the Illinois State Police District 11 in Collinsville issued a traffic alert at 6:09 a.m. Thursday about a semi crash with a rollover on Interstate 64. - For motorists, thein Collinsville issued a traffic alert at 6:09 a.m. Thursday about a semi crash with a rollover on Interstate 64.

The ISP said the rollover occurred in the center median and the left lane was blocked by fire trucks, at mile marker 35.5. The cargo being carried on the semi was steel.

The ISP said so far no injuries were reported in the crash. ISP units were on the scene investigating and assisting.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: