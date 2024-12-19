COLLINSVILLE - Lizbeth Carrera is a well-rounded student with a passion for the dental field.

Lizbeth Carrera is a Trade Student of the Month for the Home Builders & Remodelers Metro East Association.

A junior student at Collinsville High School, Carrera stays busy with her extracurricular activities. She participates in the high school’s Key Club, and she also enjoys Gardening Club, Kahoks on the Go, Hispanic Heritage Club and Leo Club. Her varied interests demonstrate her responsibility and dedication as she balances all of these activities with her schoolwork.

As part of that schoolwork, Carrera takes the Dental Assisting class offered at Collinsville Area Vocational Center. She has learned a lot about the dental field and the career opportunities therein. Through the CAVC, she practices dental work on educational denture models and gets hands-on experience as a high school student.

Carrera shared that she had an interest in dentistry prior to taking the class, and she decided to try it out to see if it was something she enjoyed. After a semester in the class, she feels more confident about her future in dentistry.

“I plan to go to college and become a dentist or something in the dental field,” Carrera said.

Congratulations to Lizbeth for this recognition as a Trade Student of the Month for the Home Builders & Remodelers Metro East Association!

