COLLINSVILLE - The future can be intimidating for high school students, but thanks to the Collinsville Area Vocational Center, Collinsville High School senior Kaylee Carrico knows exactly what she wants to do next.

Kaylee Carrico is a Trade Student of the Month for the Home Builders & Remodelers Metro East Association.

Carrico is heavily involved at the CAVC and the high school’s extracurricular activities. She has participated in color guard and winter guard throughout her entire high school career, and she spends a lot of time practicing for these activities. She is also the founder of the school’s Spin Club.

Through the Collinsville Area Vocational Center, Carrico is currently taking Teaching as a Profession, a class that allows her to work directly with students in the community. For years, Carrico has had an interest in teaching, but the class has ignited her passion for helping kids and educating the next generation.

“One of my friends told me about the class, and since I’ve always wanted to be a teacher, I wanted to give it a try,” she explained. “This class has given me opportunities to decide if teaching is for me and getting involved in the community. I am no longer afraid of my future but excited and eager to become a teacher.”

Looking ahead, Carrico knows exactly what her next steps are. She plans to go to college and major in Elementary Education, and she can’t wait.

Congratulations to Kaylee for this recognition as a Trade Student of the Month for the Home Builders & Remodelers Metro East Association!

