JERSEYVILLE - One could say Tyler Johnson is a “jack of all trades,” given his ability to excel in multiple trade programs at Jersey Community High School.

As one of the top students in the school’s vocational program, Johnson has been showcasing his wide range of talents while preparing for a career in the trades after high school.

Johnson is a December Trade Student of the Month for the Home Builders & Remodelers Metro East Association.

A senior at JCHS, Johnson is currently involved in the Automotive, Welding, and Electrical programs. Allen Snyder, an instructor for the school’s Career & Technical Education (CTE) program, added Johnson has also been involved in Drafting and CNC Machining at JCHS.

“He is one of our top students and is looking forward to a career in the trades,” Snyder said of Johnson. “Tyler is a pleasure to have in class and is always willing to learn at every opportunity.”

On what got him interested in his trades of choice, Johnson said: “Honestly, just being able to do something with my hands. It's really what I've done my whole life.”

Johnson said he “grew up in the garage” helping his father work on cars. To this day, Johnson can usually be found in the garage, either helping his dad with his cars or working on his own in his spare time. If he’s not in the garage or at school, chances are he’s burning rubber on the World Wide Technology Raceway.

“I grew up in the garage with my father, so it's really rubbed off on me,” he said. “Throughout the summer, I drag race on weekends and nights throughout the week. I race the High School Eliminator program at WWT Raceway.”

As for career experience, Johnson has done his share of lawn care, having also worked on multiple farms and done a few concrete jobs. He also lettered on the soccer team during his freshman year and played basketball for his first two years of high school.

After high school, Johnson has a clear roadmap laid out, wasting no time getting started on a successful career in the trades.

“I'm going to SWIC or LCCC to work towards an electrical certificate and start my apprenticeship as soon as I can,” he said.

Congratulations to Johnson for his recognition as the December Trade Student of the Month for the Home Builders & Remodelers Metro East Association!

