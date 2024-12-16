COLLINSVILLE - Ever since he was a child, Tyler Harmon knew he would be involved in the mechanical field.

Tyler Harmon is a Trade Student of the Month for the Home Builders & Remodelers Metro East Association.

A senior at Collinsville High School, Harmon stays busy as a member of the school’s vocational program. He is involved in welding technology and woodworking, and he loves both classes.

Harmon explained that his father is a boat mechanic, so he always knew he’d be following in his dad’s footsteps. During his sophomore year, he discovered welding, which “sparked a new interest.”

“I took Intro to Welding and enjoyed every bit of it,” Harmon remembered. “My junior year, I decided to take Welding 1 to further my knowledge. I found the motivation to make welding a future for myself. Now I'm in my senior year and enrolled in Welding 2 with no regrets looking back.”

At Collinsville High School, Harmon is also a member of the trap shooting team and the Metal Arts Club. He enjoys shooting trap, hunting and working on boats in his free time.

He has big plans following graduation, and his teachers, family and friends will be rooting for him.

“I plan on furthering my welding education by continuing post-secondary education at a welding trade school and working for a welding business during the meantime,” he said.

Congratulations to Tyler for this recognition as a Trade Student of the Month for the Home Builders & Remodelers Metro East Association!

