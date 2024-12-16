COLLINSVILLE - Emma Choma stays busy at Collinsville High School and beyond.

Emma Choma is a Trade Student of the Month for the Home Builders & Remodelers Metro East Association.

As a senior at Collinsville High School, Choma has participated in her share of extracurriculars and school-focused activities. She was previously a member of the Pep Club and has also served on the Student Council. She gives back by volunteering with the Childhood Cancer Awareness group and Kahok Strong, an organization that donates to the Collinsville community.

She is also a part of the Food Service 2 class, a vocational program that teaches students how to succeed in the food industry. Choma often puts these lessons to work as a host at Bella Milano and a concession stand worker at the Collinsville Aqua Park. She loves the culinary classes and might make a career out of food service, though she’s still deciding.

“My original plan was to go to a pastry school and open my own bakery, but this past summer I have found that I love to take care of/be around children,” she said. “I don’t exactly have a plan yet but I will be attending SWIC then go from there.”

Whatever Choma decides to do, everyone who knows her anticipates that she will succeed at anything she sets her mind to. She works hard and demonstrates a lot of determination and passion every day.

“I do have a stutter but it doesn’t stop me,” Choma added. “It may just take me a little bit longer to say what I have to say, but that doesn’t mean that I don’t know what I am talking about.”



Congratulations to Emma for this recognition as a Trade Student of the Month for the Home Builders & Remodelers Metro East Association!

