MACOUPIN COUNTY — A tractor driver was rescued after a bridge collapsed in Macoupin County on Sunday afternoon, April 6, 2025, sending the vehicle into a creek.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:42 p.m. Sunday when the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency call regarding the collapse. Sheriff Shawn Kahl reported that the tractor was crossing a bridge when it gave way, plunging the vehicle into water estimated to be 14 to 15 feet deep.

The bridge, located at the corner of Valley Road and Ridge Road in rural Carlinville, is a well-traveled route for local residents.

The driver, who was trapped inside the cab, managed to keep his head above water, allowing him to breathe, the sheriff said.

“This is the first time in my 26 years of service that I’ve encountered such an incident,” Kahl said. “The ordeal involved a fairly long bridge over Macoupin Creek, and it was fortunate that the cab did not fill with water.”

Kahl said that some close to the scene rushed and assisted in the situation. Kahl said first responders and volunteers opened the tractor window to extract the driver.

“He is very lucky,” Kahl added. “The bridge collapsed while the tractor was on it, and it held him up high enough that he was able to survive.”

The driver was reported to be doing well and not seriously injured, the sheriff said.

The tractor remains submerged in the creek, and authorities are coordinating with the tractor’s owner, the township road commissioner, and the Macoupin County Highway Department to address the situation.

The incident is still under investigation by the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office.

Michelle Franklin contributed to this story.

