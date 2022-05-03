GLEN CARBON - Freshman Mia Range is a top-notch competitor in both track and field and soccer. She recently won the Madison County Small Schools high jump and 100-meter dash. She was the state indoor high jump champion for small schools.

Mia is a Byron Carlson Petri & Kalb, Kalb, Inc., Female Athlete of the Month for Father McGivney Catholic High School.

Her best in the high jump is 5-3.75 and she has run a 12.97 in the 100. She is also outstanding in the 200 meters and long jump. She won the state indoors with a 5-3 high jump.

“The high jump is definitely my favorite event,” she said. “My goal for the outdoor season in the high jump is 5-foot-5. I hope to get in the low 27s or 26 at state. I want to make it to state in the 200 and high jump.”

Mia said her main hope is to take a state outdoor high jump title back to McGivney.

She is very satisfied with McGivney Catholic High School and said: “It is a lot different than a public school with a lot fewer people,” she said. She also has made numerous new friends at McGivney on her sports teams.

McGivney Catholic Head Boys Track and Field Coach Russ Hart said he is very impressed with how Mia handles her key roles on both the track and field and soccer teams with her academic schedule.

“She is always busy doing dual spring sports,” Hart said. “She is one of the starters of the soccer team and does four events for us in track. She is also a good student. That takes a lot of dedication. She is also a great volleyball player.”

