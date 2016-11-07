Traci Walker earns November employee honor at Alton Memorial Hospital Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Traci Walker of the ED earned Alton Memorial Hospital’s November Employee Recognition Award. Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! Her co-workers say that “Traci displays what true leadership is on a daily basis. She is a great strategic thinker, holds other employees accountable and always does what is best for the patient. Traci deserves to get recognized due to her great leadership. She always shows excellent teamwork and helps the ED flow more smoothly. Traci always adapts well to change and helps staff with the new process.” Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending