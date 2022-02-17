EDWARDSVILLE - From working as a housekeeper in a hospital to becoming a hospital executive, and from volunteering at nonprofit organizations to serving as chief executive officer of TMG Leadership, Tracey Gooch, shared her ideas for making a positive impact in leadership as a featured guest at the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Charter High School’s (CHS) virtual Black History Month Speaker Series on Monday, Feb. 14.

“I became a mom as a teenager, so a lot of people thought I wasn’t going to go that far,” said Gooch, from Costa Rica where her company, TMG Leadership, has been working for the past several weeks. “When you come out of high school and college, things may not look exactly the way you thought they would. There may be some pivots that you have to make, but if you really want something, continue to go after it.”

Gooch was the third guest speaker for CHS’ speaker series, “Making Your Actions Count in a Positive Way!”

Gooch didn’t let young motherhood deter her from pursuing education. “First, I got a certificate in medical billing and coding,” she said. “I wanted to use it as my steppingstone to get into healthcare. I knew I would be in healthcare since I was in kindergarten.”

The original plan was to become a doctor. But when Gooch became nauseated after watching doctors prep for a surgery, she realized that her calling was not to be on the clinical side. She obtained a bachelor’s and a master’s in healthcare administration.

“I didn’t just step into leadership,” explained the mother of three. “No one saw me and said, ‘Hey, she would be great.’ I started by doing laundry and cleaning rooms. As I got my degrees, I continued to work my way up to the position of supervisor, manager, director and vice president before I branched out on my own to become CEO of my company, TMG Leadership.”

TMG Leadership is a company with the mission of empowering individuals to be the leaders they want to be with the result of making an impact in every industry. With 20 years of business experience, Gooch informed the students that she markets her expertise as a leadership and career consultant, behavioral analysis and communication trainer, college professor and global missionary.

“If you don’t want to be a missionary per se, but do want to travel the world, there are companies who will help get you a job in other countries,” explained Gooch. “Don’t let anyone make you feel like it’s unattainable.”

“We don’t make people converts, but we perform acts of service,” she continued. “Last year, we spent eight months in Mexico. We served the homeless and worked for a retirement home. The retirement home is not like anything you would see in the U.S. The population was in two large rooms. We bought food and serviced them, wiped tables and helped with food preparation.”

Gooch and her company plan to go to Guatemala in a few days, where they will work in an orphanage for about a month. TMG also plans to travel to Portugal and Morocco.

“Volunteering is a way that you can make a positive impact,” she encouraged. “If you start as an entry- level employee, consider working your way up so that when you finish high school or college, you have some leadership and community service experience. Volunteering makes an impact in the community and to you as a person.”

For more information about TMG Leadership, contact Gooch at tgooch@tmgleaders.com.

CHS began its Speaker Series on Monday, Jan. 31 with Jerrica Ampadu, PhD, RN, CCP, director of the SIUE School of Nursing’s (SON) WE CARE Clinic on the East St. Louis Higher Education Campus, according to Black History Month Coordinator Edith Laktzian. On Monday, Feb. 7 the speaker was Stephen McIntosh, actor, professional soccer player and economic analysis. The remaining speakers and dates of appearance are Blair Ladet, Fox 2 News reporter, on Tuesday, Feb. 22 and Tiffany Jackson, author, on Monday, Feb. 28.

The SIUE Charter High School is a school-of-choice for families in the East St. Louis School District 189. The mission of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Charter High School is to prepare students who are career- and college-ready upon graduation. To achieve this mission, the school and its staff will positively impact the educational and economic lives of East St. Louis, Illinois youth through individualized instruction in core academic subjects, exploration of career interests and aptitudes, assistance in realizing students’ talents, high academic goals, and expectations that graduates will become competitive employees for the 21st century.

