SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Guardianship and Advocacy Commission (IGAC) has appointed Tracey B. Fleming as its next Director, effective July 1, 2025. Fleming succeeds Dr. Mary Milano, who is retiring after nearly 20 years of distinguished service leading the agency.

Fleming has served as Executive Director of the Illinois Human Rights Commission for the past five years, where he championed reforms to increase agency efficiency and effectiveness, while supporting strengthened protections against unlawful discrimination for people across the state. A seasoned public servant, Fleming brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to equality, disability rights, and inclusive leadership.

“Tracey Fleming has devoted his career to advancing justice and fairness for Illinoisans,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I commend the Commission for selecting a leader of his caliber and offer my sincere thanks to Dr. Mary Milano, whose tenure leaves a powerful legacy of dignity, service, and inclusion.”

Dr. Milano, a passionate advocate for justice for all—especially those with disabilities—has led IGAC through nearly two decades of growth and innovation. Under her leadership, the Commission expanded its outreach to underserved communities and strengthened its role as a voice for individuals with disabilities and their families.

“Tracey is a thoughtful and mission-driven leader whose values align with the heart of IGAC’s work,” said Deputy Governor Grace Hou. “He understands how to build coalitions, drive reform, and keep the people we serve at the center of our government’s operations.”

“Dr. Milano’s tenure has been nothing short of extraordinary,” said IGAC Chair Donald Dew. “She elevated the Commission’s work with vision, compassion, and integrity. We are thrilled to welcome Tracey Fleming as our next Director and confident he will continue to lead with strength and purpose.”

About the Illinois Guardianship and Advocacy Commission

Since 1979, the Illinois Guardianship and Advocacy Commission has provided legal representation, investigated rights violations, and delivered guardianship services for people with disabilities. With offices across the state, IGAC upholds the values of autonomy, inclusion, and respect for all. The Agency has a staff of more than 100 people and is governed by an all-volunteer Commission of leaders from across the state.

