EDWARDSVILLE - As the Trace on the Parkway project continues to develop at the intersection of Governors Parkway and Route 157 in Edwardsville, Kunkel Wittenauer Group, which is serving as the residential property manager for the project, is releasing new details about what its all-inclusive living options will include.

Trace Resident Manager, Ericka Stein, said their goal in offering all-inclusive living was to give people a simplified lifestyle by only having one bill a month which includes rent and all utilities such as water, sewer, trash, WIFI, and electricity. In addition, residents will have access to dozens of other all-inclusive community amenities offered on the property including a collaboration lounge, a bar and lounge area, a large heated pool with two lap lanes, a business center, poolside grills, a dog park and a large workout facility among other amenities.

“Every new addition or amenity we offer on the property is chosen with the purpose of helping our residents simplify their life and relax,” said Stein. “The idea is that we are helping them consolidate some of the tedious tasks that people don’t enjoy doing so that they have more time to do the things they love. Whether that’s walking your dog, riding your bike, working in a quiet space, having a cocktail or dinner with friends or going for a workout, we’ve tried to include all of those options right here on the property.”

A few of the commercial properties that have recently opened on the Trace on the Parkway property include Doc’s Smokehouse, Sunflower Dentistry and Water Sweets Soap Company. Recently, Mike Del Pietro, the owner of Sugo’s Spaghetteria in Edwardsville, announced plans to open a new restaurant, tentatively named the Blue Violet, which will serve an eclectic American cuisine and be open for breakfast and lunch daily.

Stein said she is currently offering opportunities for tours to the public by appointment only. People can go to https://traceedwardsville.com/ to make their appointment, see a full list of amenities or view a walk-through video for a sneak peek of the model units.

Plocher Construction Company is the local developer for the $50 million mixed-use Trace on the Parkway project at the intersection of Governors Parkway and Route 157 in Edwardsville. The Trace will make up the residential portion of the complex, consisting of 166 luxury apartments which will be a mix of one, two and three-bedroom units. The project will also include 8 townhomes which will be available for purchase. The project includes multiple amenities as well as convenient connections to the Madison County trail system.

Kunkel Wittenauer Group is serving as the residential property manager at Trace on the Parkway and can be contacted at (618) 224-3320. For additional details about this project, go to https://traceedwardsville.com/.

