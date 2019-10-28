MAPLEWOOD, MO. – Since 2013, Saint Louis Closet Co., who locally designs, manufactures and installs custom closets and organizational systems, has been an official drop-off site for the annual Toys for Tots program. This year, they are kicking off their toy drive on Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at 2626 S. Big Bend Blvd. Saint Louis, MO 63143.

Each person who attends the event and donates a new, unwrapped toy will be entered to win a Starbucks gift card.

“Please come out to help us collect toys for children who would otherwise not receive a present on Christmas,” said Jennifer Williams, owner of Saint Louis Closet Co. “It’s an incredible feeling to give back to families and children who are less fortunate. We love all that Toys for Tots does to help families who are going through tough times in their lives.”

The mission of the U. S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys during November and December each year, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community in which the campaign is conducted.

The KTRS McGraw Show with McGraw Milhaven and Kelly Jackson will be live on the radio inside the showroom of Saint Louis Closet Co. for the entirety of the morning. Members of the U. S. Marines and Santa Claus can be found outside. Coffee, hot chocolate, and bagels will be provided. New, unwrapped toys will also be accepted through Dec. 18, 2019 at Saint Louis Closet Co.

ABOUT SAINT LOUIS CLOSET CO.

Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. They are locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.

For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

