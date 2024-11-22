ALTON - The 10th annual Robert Sean Hilligoss Memorial Toys for Tots Benefit is scheduled for this weekend.

On Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, community members are invited to the Alton VFW for live music, raffles, a silent auction and more. Proceeds benefit the local Toys for Tots drive, from which 14,000 children in Madison County are expected to receive toys.

“This is a personal endeavor for me. This is for my brother Sean,” said organizer Kevin Hilligoss. “We’re trying to do everything we can.”

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and Tragg Band plays from 6–10 p.m., with a few guest performers expected. The 21+ event will include a cash bar, food, raffles, a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction. The suggested donation is $10, or attendees can bring a new, unwrapped toy to enter for free.

Hilligoss explained that his brother, Robert Sean Hilligoss, was a Christmas-loving father who died at the age of 44. He left behind a 4-year-old daughter and a newborn. The memorial and Toys for Tots benefit serves to remember Sean while also helping the community.

“Sean was just a good time,” Hilligoss shared. “He loved to see smiles on kids’ faces when they opened up Christmas presents, and he played Santa Claus every once in a while, before he had kids, for kids around here. He was a probation officer for Madison County and also worked for the detention home for the juveniles, so he knew how important Christmas was to little kids and things like that. It’s been a personal effort for me.”

Part of that effort is helping the community’s kids to have a nice Christmas. Hilligoss volunteers with Toys for Tots and works with Glen Heimer, the regional director of Toys for Tots, to collect toys. The local Toys for Tots drive has collected 9,000 toys so far, and there are 14,000 kids in Madison County who will need Christmas presents.

Toy collection boxes are currently located in businesses around town. In addition to the benefit on Saturday, Hilligoss will be bartending from 1–4 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2024, at Catdaddy’s Tavern in Alton. All tips and donations will go to Toys for Tots.

Hilligoss hopes to see many people come out for a fun night on Nov. 23, complete with a "dancing Santa conga line" to kick off the evening. But mostly, he wants to collect as many toys and donations as possible to help the Toys for Tots initiative. Not only does it help local families, but it serves as a great way to honor his brother.

“This is the tenth annual. It’s going strong, and we’re doing our part,” he added. “I just want everybody to come out tomorrow night and have a good time.”

For more information, click here or visit the official Facebook event page.

