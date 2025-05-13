EDWARDSVILLE – As my term as Edwardsville Township Supervisor comes to an end, I want to say thank you to the entire community for their support over the past four years. It has truly been an honor to serve our Township.

With the help of Trustees Matt Chapman, Kathie Duame, Janet Haroian, Sitso Luh Nutsukpui, the late Skip Schmidt, and the Township staff, we have accomplished a lot over the term. We continued and expanded many Township partnerships and programs with Main Street Community Center, Edwardsville Rotary, Edwardsville Tennis Futures, Edwardsville Arts Center, Lunch and Learns, community outreach with programs of LiHeap, Medicare assistance, and rental assistance. We have kept the Township Park as a destination across the county and region as it was named one of the best playgrounds in St. Louis. Touch-A-Truck has continued to grow as an event that people put on their calendars months in advance.

The largest undertaking was the renovation and expansion of Township Hall. It is now a modern office space where the Township can hold meetings and events. It is environmentally friendly with rooftop solar panels and the only public EV charger in downtown Edwardsville. We have grown our support and offerings focused on helping those most in need in our community with the Overnight Warming Location, food insecurity with Brown Bag Buddies, Goshen Market, Soup Socials, and Glen-Ed Pantry, emergency response with our solar backup generators, transportation with our ACT bus passes, and creating a diaper bank at Township Hall.

We have been a leader in the area. We were one, if not the first local government in Madison County, to pass 12 weeks of paid parental leave. We have made our environmental impact a priority, tackling three solar projects that have installed close to 150 panels and over 50 kW of solar generation for the Township and to put back into the grid.

We did all of this while being aware of how we spent the taxpayer’s funds. We ran a budget surplus every year, kept our tax burden in check, and we passed the lowest Edwardsville Township tax levy rate in over 30 years.

Thank you to the voters and citizens of Edwardsville Township for trusting me and this board the past four years. It has been an honor to serve you and I know we have left our community in a better place and positioned for an even better tomorrow.

Kevin Hall

Edwardsville Township Supervisor

