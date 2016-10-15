EDWARDSVILLE - In two letters which recently appeared in Riverbender and on the EdGlen webpage, a Republican candidate for the Madison County Board from Highland, Mr. Philip Chapman, has used distorted facts and misinformation in an attempt to paint the economic picture of Madison County as rather bleak. Mr. Chapman falsely paints a dismal economic picture for our county and is critical of the success, or claimed lack thereof, of the county’s four Enterprise Zones. In reality, nothing could be further from the truth.

During the recession when the stock market was dropping daily and millions of jobs were lost, Madison County and other regional leaders were making critical infrastructure investments and were implementing programs designed to prepare the county and its residents to benefit from the recovery that we were confident would occur.

That progressive approach has resulted in the creation of more than 6,500 jobs in the logistics field alone with hundreds of new jobs opening throughout the County on a regular basis. Our logistics industry alone is on the cusp of producing thousands of more jobs.

Furthermore, the four Enterprise Zones in Madison County continue to demonstrate substantial, positive growth, highlighted by Amazon’s decision to open two major distribution centers there and with Prairie Farms’ locating its corporate headquarters at locations within the Enterprise Zones – there are other successes with Dial, Proctor & Gamble and the Hershey corporation.

The growth we are witnessing in the Enterprise Zones in Madison County result in positive economic growth and jobs for our residents. Madison County is currently experiencing significant commercial development.

Consider if you will:

From January 2016 through June 2016, there were 32 permits for commercial new construction totaling $41,070,180 in investment to Madison County;

26 permits for commercial new construction issued by municipalities totaling $37,450,350 in investment,

6 permits for new construction issued in unincorporated Madison County totaling $2,619,830 in investment; and

551 permits for commercial renovation totaling $78,756,664 in investment were issued in Madison County;

546 commercial renovation permits issued by municipalities totaling $78,684,164 in investment in Madison County,

5 commercial renovation permits issued in unincorporated Madison County totaling $72,500 in investment.

With the property tax abatement for many of the buildings and facilities within the Enterprise Zones reaching full term, county taxing districts, particularly school districts, are now benefitting. The Edwardsville School District alone received $525,000 in property tax revenue last year from development in the Gateway Commerce Enterprise Zone, and will receive more than $700,000 in 2016.

While there is certainly work that still needs to be done, particularly the continued creation of jobs for our residents and the retention of existing jobs, Madison County is on the right track and is poised to experience more growth, especially within our logistics and transportation sector. Corporate officials from Amazon, Prairie Farms and many other corporations who call Madison County home can attest to this confidence.

Frank O. Miles, M.P.A.

Administrator

Madison County Community & Economic Development

